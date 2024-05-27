Iranian acting FM says Iran and Oman will continue supporting Gaza 

He was speaking at a joint press briefing with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi in Tehran on Monday.

Bagheri said he and the Omani side agreed that Tehran and Muscat must do more to stop the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza as well.

The acting foreign minister said Iran is strengthening ties with neighbors as part of the policy of neighborliness pursued by late Iranian President Raisi.

Bagheri also thanked Oman for sending a delegation to the funeral of the late president and foreign minister.

Oman’s foreign minister in turn

said he is visiting Tehran to reaffirm deep brotherly bonds with Iran and show Oman’s solidarity with the Islamic Republic in the wake of the tragic copter crash that led to the demisr of late president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.