A mayor in Tehran attacked after preventing illegal construction

The attack happened when Seyyed Mohammad Javad Hashemi and the employees were visiting the building under construction in the capital city.

He sustained injuries to his head when the attackers hit him with daggers. The mayor was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, police identified the assailants and arrested them.

Hashemi’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Several days ago, attackers opened fire on his car. Alireza Nadali, the spokesman for Tehran’s City Council, slammed the attack in a tweet and vowed that the assailants will face the full force of law.