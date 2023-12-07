Over 90 people killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon since early October: Beirut

The ministry added that 92% of wounded people are males and 96% of wounded people are Lebanese.

The Lebanon Disaster Risk Management Unit as of Wednesday had registered 20,000 displaced people from villages in Tyre district, south Lebanon, Lebanon state-run NNA news said on Thursday.

Those displaced people are distributed among five shelter centers in the city of Tyre, not including thousands who were displaced to other areas and were not registered within the Disaster Risk Management Unit, NNA added.

The unit announced that there is a lack of resources to provide services, saying nearly 40 villages on the border with Israel are still not safe for civilians to return.

Israel has also evacuated communities on its side of the border in response to rockets fired from Lebanese territory.

Amid the conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israeli troops and Hamas, tension has flared along the border between the Israeli-occupied territories and Lebanon, with exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have been exchanging sporadic fire since October 8, a day after the Zionist regime started bringing the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip under a relentless and indiscriminate war.

The Lebanese resistance movement has announced the group’s “guns and rockets” were with Palestinian fighters, and stressed that it will intensify its attacks against Israel if necessary.

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has recently told senior Israeli officials that Hezbollah is “ten times stronger than Hamas”, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster has reported.

President Joe Biden and his aides have advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch pre-emptive strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, The New York Times daily newspaper has reported.

Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases.

The resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any Israeli-imposed war.