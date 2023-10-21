Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

80% of Israelis blame Netanyahu for failure to prevent Hamas attack: Poll

By IFP Media Wire
Benjamin Netanyahu

Nearly 80% of Israelis blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the failure to prevent the  attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in early October, according to a recent survey conducted in Israel.

The Lazar Institute conducted the survey on October 18-19, and it was commissioned by Israel’s Maariv newspaper.

The survey showed that 65% of Israelis support a ground offensive against the Gaza Strip, while 21% oppose it.

Earlier this week, Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s general security agency (Shin Bet), admitted that he failed to detect the infiltration of the Palestinian group Hamas into Israeli territory on Oct. 7. Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi made a similar statement.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into the occupied territories by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against the Gaza Strip.

At least 4,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks