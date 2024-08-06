5 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that an Israeli drone targeted a house in the southern village of Maifadoun with two air-to-ground missiles, killing five people and wounding three others. Casualties were transported to Ragheb Harb Hospital in the city of Nabatieh.

The sources added that another airstrike targeted a house in the southeast village of Khiam, wounding a civilian, who was later transferred to the Marjeyoun Governmental Hospital.

A state of caution prevails in Lebanon following Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs in late July, killing Hezbollah senior military commander Fuad Shukr and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at “the appropriate time and place”.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.