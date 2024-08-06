Media WireMiddle East

5 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

By IFP Media Wire
Five people were killed and four others wounded on Tuesday in Israeli air raids on two Lebanese villages, Lebanon's military sources told Xinhua news agency.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that an Israeli drone targeted a house in the southern village of Maifadoun with two air-to-ground missiles, killing five people and wounding three others. Casualties were transported to Ragheb Harb Hospital in the city of Nabatieh.

The sources added that another airstrike targeted a house in the southeast village of Khiam, wounding a civilian, who was later transferred to the Marjeyoun Governmental Hospital.

A state of caution prevails in Lebanon following Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs in late July, killing Hezbollah senior military commander Fuad Shukr and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at “the appropriate time and place”.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

