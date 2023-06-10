Saturday, June 10, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

5 killed in blast at rocket factory in Turkey

By IFP Media Wire
Turkey Ambulance

A Turkish official has confirmed that five people were killed in an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.

An explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkey caused a building to collapse on Saturday, killing all five workers inside, Gov. Vasip Sahin said.

The blast occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, on the outskirts of Ankara, he told reporters.

Sahin said the explosion was likely to have been caused by a chemical reaction during the production of dynamite. Prosecutors have launched a formal investigation, he added.

Gray smoke was seen rising from the compound as ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the area, private NTV television reported.

Shop and house windows in surrounding areas were shattered by the force of the blast, the report said.

Family members rushed to the compound for news of their loved ones, the station added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks