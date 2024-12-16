480 meteorological stations in Iran report subzero temperatures, 190 stations below -10°C

Of the 675 meteorological stations nationwide, 480 have recorded temperatures below zero, with 190 stations reporting temperatures below -10°C. Temperatures in 28 provincial capitals dropped below freezing on Tuesday.

Sadegh Ziaian, the head of the National Weather Forecasting Center, highlighted that the lowest temperature recorded was -21.6°C in Khosavich, North Khorasan province.

Ziaian noted significant temperature drops in northeastern Iran on Tuesday. Other notable temperatures included -21.3°C in Sarcham, -20.6°C in Neishabour, -20.4°C in Khalkhal, and -20.3°C in Fariman.

Among provincial capitals, Mashhad reported the coldest temperature at -14.6°C, followed by Zanjan at -13.2°C and Hamedan at -12.8°C.

Ziaian emphasized that only provincial capitals Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran have not experienced subzero temperatures.

On Monday, Ardabil Airport registered the coldest temperature at -27°C, followed by Khalkhal at -25°C, Takht-e Soleyman and Zanjan both at -24°C.

The forecast organization predicts a temperature increase of 2 to 5 degrees across most regions on Tuesday, with stability on Wednesday and a slight rise of 1 to 2 degrees on Thursday.