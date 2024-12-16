IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentSelected

480 meteorological stations in Iran report subzero temperatures, 190 stations below -10°C

By IFP Editorial Staff

The National Center for Weather Forecasting in Iran reported extreme cold across the country on Monday with scores of regions experiencing minus 10 degrees celcious.

Of the 675 meteorological stations nationwide, 480 have recorded temperatures below zero, with 190 stations reporting temperatures below -10°C. Temperatures in 28 provincial capitals dropped below freezing on Tuesday.

Sadegh Ziaian, the head of the National Weather Forecasting Center, highlighted that the lowest temperature recorded was -21.6°C in Khosavich, North Khorasan province.

Ziaian noted significant temperature drops in northeastern Iran on Tuesday. Other notable temperatures included -21.3°C in Sarcham, -20.6°C in Neishabour, -20.4°C in Khalkhal, and -20.3°C in Fariman.

Among provincial capitals, Mashhad reported the coldest temperature at -14.6°C, followed by Zanjan at -13.2°C and Hamedan at -12.8°C.

Ziaian emphasized that only provincial capitals Ahvaz, Bushehr, and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran have not experienced subzero temperatures.

On Monday, Ardabil Airport registered the coldest temperature at -27°C, followed by Khalkhal at -25°C, Takht-e Soleyman and Zanjan both at -24°C.

The forecast organization predicts a temperature increase of 2 to 5 degrees across most regions on Tuesday, with stability on Wednesday and a slight rise of 1 to 2 degrees on Thursday.

