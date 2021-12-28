Tuesday, December 28, 2021
“40% rise in Iran’s non-oil exports this year”

By IFP Editorial Staff

The head of Iran’s Customs Organization says out of the total trade done in the first 9 months of this Persian year, 92.3 million tons worth $35.1 billion account for non-oil exports.

That figure translates to an 8% increase in weight compared to the same period last year. In terms of value, too, it has increased by 40%.

Alireza Moghaddasi added that the value of the exports is expected to reach $ 47 billion by the end of the year. Moghaddasi also said the growth in non-oil exports despite sanctions and economic constraints is the result of efforts by all actors in the field of foreign trade, especially economic actors, and that trade will further improve in the future after existing problems and bottlenecks are resolved.

The head of Iran’s Customs Organization noted that China was Iran’s first trading partner during the period with 21.3 million tons of goods worth $10.2 billion, followed by Iraq with 23.5 million tons of goods worth $6.8 billion, Turkey with 11.7 million tons worth $4.1 billion, the United Arab Emirates with 8.3 million tons worth $3.4 billion dollars and Afghanistan with 3.3 million tons of goods worth $1.4 billion.

