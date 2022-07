The head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization’s Public relations Office said the deceased are two women and a man.

Vahid Eskandari did not provide further details. He added that 10 Iranian Hajj pilgrims have also been hospitalized in Saudi Arabia due to different reasons.

Another official with the organization said 39,630 Hajj pilgrims are now beginning to return to Iran after performing their rituals. Planes carrying the pilgrims will fly to Bandar Abbas, Mashhad and Tehran.