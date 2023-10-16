24 hours of water, fuel left in Gaza before catastrophe sets in: WHO

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the UN health agency’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said the bombarded, besieged territory must be allowed to receive the convoys of aid that are currently stuck at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

If assistance does not arrive, doctors will have to “prepare death certificates for their patients”, he added.

The death toll from more than nine days of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in Palestine has reached over 2,800 as the Tel Aviv regime keeps bombing the defenseless civilian population in the besieged territory.

Figures provided by the media government office in Gaza said that women and children had accounted for nearly 64% of the fatalities from Israeli raids on Gaza.

Reports have suggested that there was no change in Israeli regime’s plans to launch a major ground offensive into Gaza despite warnings by governments and experts that the move could cause the conflict to spiral out of control and would result in more deaths among the Palestinians.

The plans come as Israel has maintained a crippling blockade against Gaza by cutting food, water and electricity supplies to people living there.