2023 deadliest year for Palestinians in West Bank since 2005: UN

By IFP Editorial Staff
2023 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005, when the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) began keeping records, according to a report by the organization on Saturday.

A total of 477 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem from January 1 to December 15, 2023, with more than half killed since October 7, according to OCHA.

The organization added that two-thirds of the Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank since October 7 had occurred during “search-and-arrest” and other operations carried out by Israeli soldiers.

Of the 278 Palestinians, including 70 children, killed in the West Bank including East Jerusalem since October 7, 268 have been killed by Israeli troops, eight by Israeli settlers and another two either by forces or settlers, according to the report.

OCHA also noted an increase in settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank following the October 7 Hamas attacks, with the weekly average of incidents since 7 October at 35, compared with 21 incidents per week between 1 January and 6 October 2023.

