Wednesday, June 14, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFinance

1st VP: Iran’s asset frozen by US bans released in some countries

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Mokhber

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber says the country’s assets frozen by US sanctions have been released in some countries, and that Tehran is making efforts to get access to the rest.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Tehran, Mokhber said preparations have been made to secure the release of the blocked assets in other countries as well, without naming them.

The comments come amid reports of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Elsewhere, he highlighted the administration’s efforts to contain inflation in the country.

He said the inflation rate witnessed a decline in the first two months of the current Persian calendar year (started on March 20), and that the trend will continue this month.

Mokhber said the achievement was made despite a series of challenges that gripped the country in 2022, including the wave of unrest that broke out in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in police custody and a government decision to eliminate the subsidies for certain basic items.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks