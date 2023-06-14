1st VP: Iran’s asset frozen by US bans released in some countries

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Tehran, Mokhber said preparations have been made to secure the release of the blocked assets in other countries as well, without naming them.

The comments come amid reports of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Elsewhere, he highlighted the administration’s efforts to contain inflation in the country.

He said the inflation rate witnessed a decline in the first two months of the current Persian calendar year (started on March 20), and that the trend will continue this month.

Mokhber said the achievement was made despite a series of challenges that gripped the country in 2022, including the wave of unrest that broke out in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in police custody and a government decision to eliminate the subsidies for certain basic items.