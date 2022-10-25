Over 120 large cyber attacks targeted Iran’s infrastructure in 20 days: Senior cmdr.

Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said Tuesday that Iran has been witnessing the “heaviest” of cyber, media and ideological attacks, which “would have destroyed any other country,” adding that the people acted vigilantly and prevented the enemies from achieving their goals.

“This level of cyber threats has never been posed to any other country,” said the official, adding that Iran managed to confront 90 percent of the attacks.

“All the capacities of the Americans, the Europeans, members of the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group, monarchists and other grouplets are standing against us,” Jalali added.

Jalali said that the enemies are taking advantage of ideological hybrid warfare in an atmosphere different from others, and that they tried to create “bipolarity” in the society.

Enemies, he said, should not be allowed to exploit the people’s protests.

The protests erupted over the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody. The demonstrations, however, took a violent turn soon afterwards as rioters stepped in and engaged in bloodshed and destruction of public and private property.