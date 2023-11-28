Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Nearly 100 Palestinians recently freed from Israeli prisons were never charged: Report

By IFP Media Wire

The majority of Palestinians released by the Israeli authorities in recent days as part of a prisoner exchange agreement between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel, were never charged, according to a report by CNN on Tuesday.

Of the 150 Palestinian prisoners released, 98 were detained without charge, the report stated.

119 of those freed were children, while the remaining 31 were women.

Israel often uses administrative detention against Palestinians, a procedure which allows Israeli authorities to hold prisoners indefinitely without charging them or allowing them to stand trial.

According to Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, there are around 1,300 Palestinians in administrative detention, including children aged between 16 and 18.

