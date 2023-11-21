Over 10 million Iranians sign up to go to Gaza to fight Israel

The online campaign, dubbed “I’m your rival” aimed at countering the Israeli regime’s “war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against Palestinians”, has garnered significant attention and widespread support across Iran, Fars News Agency reported.

Since the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel in response to the regime’s campaign of aggression, violation, and carnage against Palestinians, Israel has been raining bombs on the Gaza Strip for the past 45 days.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 13,300 Palestinians, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women, have been slain and over 31,000 have been injured as a result of Israeli attacks on hospitals, residential homes, and civilian infrastructures in Gaza.