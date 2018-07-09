IRGC Releases Drone Footage Showing US’ Cooperation with ISIS

The video taken by a US drone includes footages of ISIS terrorists who are involved in planting mines in Iraq and Syria.

This means that the US has been fully aware in advance of the terrorists’ nasty operations in the two countries without making any efforts to stop them, a report by Khabar Online said.

Thousands of Iraqis and Syrians, mostly civilians have lost their lives or got wounded by the mines planted by the terrorists over the past years.

The video also includes an aerial footage of an area in Iraq in which most of the oil tankers used by ISIS to sell Iraq’s oil are camped. Interestingly enough, the US drone leaves the area after filming without even firing a single missile.

According to the experts, the US forces could simply cut the financial resources of ISIS and put an end to the terrorist group’s operations in Iraq and Syria by targeting the area.

The main question lingering in mind is that why on earth the US remained idle towards the terrorists’ operations in the two war-torn countries.

The IRGC had announced earlier that it had managed to penetrate into the US central commands in the region.

Last year, Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said the IRGC had penetrated into the US central commands.

In a TV interview, the General said the IRGC had been monitoring the US central commands’ operations over the past years.

“If the top leadership of the Islamic Republic allows the IRGC, we will release some documents to shed further lights on the US scandalous moves in Iraq and Syria.”

He underlined that releasing the documents achieved by the IRGC on the US regional operations will turn into a major scandal for Washington.

Iran and its regional allies accuse the US of supporting ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The US rejected the accusations claiming it has been dealing ISIS a heavy blow.

The release of the new video comes three months after the senior Commander of the IRGC Quds Force provided the country’s Foreign Ministry with documents proving US collaboration with ISIS beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Major General Qassem Soleimani’s documents “contained precise information on the geographical position, time and exact details” of US collusion with the terrorists.