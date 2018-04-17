Iranian Architects among Winners of Prestigious A’ Design Award 2018

A’ Design Award and Competition is a prestigious international competition aimed at highlighting the excellent qualifications of best designs, design concepts and design oriented products worldwide.

A’ Design Awards is a premier annual design competition that honours the best designers, architects, engineers, design studios and design oriented companies worldwide to provide them publicity, fame and recognition.

Iranian architects in recent years have always been among the winners of the prestigious award in various sections.

This year a record-breaking number of Iranian architects managed to bag the prestigious award in the following sections:

Iranian Winners of A’ Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award:

Samaneh Qassempour and Amir Qassempour received Golden A’ Design Award for Fantoni Headquarter Office

Reza Mafakher earned Silver A’ Design Award for Iranmall Stadium (Recreational)

Seyyed Roozbeh Qaem-Maqami received Silver A’ Design Award for Flexihouse Residential Complex

Rasool Akhondzadeh, Qassemi and Yoosefi won the Bronze A’ Design Award for Housing from the Ground to the Sky, the Residential Complex

Mohammad Aliabadi earned Bronze A’ Design Award for Behesht Official & Commercial Complex

Reza Mafakher received Bronze A’ Design Award for Penumbra Commercial Administrative

Mahdi Fakhimi won Bronze A’ Design Award for Kashan Hotel

Navid Emami earned A’ Design Award for Ham Saye Apartment

Nastaran Fadaee Jonaghani received A’ Design Award for Damavand Villa (Residential)

Iranian Winners of the A’ Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award:

Reza Mafakher received the Silver A’ Design Award for Rahimzadeh Jewelry Retail

Aryan Ron and Arman Ron received A’ Design Award for Avandad Apartment Residence

Alireza Shafiei Tabar won A’ Design Award for Karoba Restaurant

Alireza Shafiei Tabar received A’ Design Award for Giovanni Restaurant

Hamidreza Nikkhou received A’ Design Award for Exotic Jewellers Jewellery Store

Iranian Winners of A’ Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design Award:

Hamid Pakseresht received Golden A’ Design Award for Mulian Sofa

Saman Makvand got Silver A’ Design Award for Unity Coffee Table

Elmira Deldari and Marzieh Hami earned Silver A’ Design Award for Swan Magazine Rack

Mohammad Enjavi Amiri received Bronze A’ Design Award for Dodo Chair Multifunctional Chair

Iranian Winner of A’ Street Furniture Design Award:

Farshad Bakhshayee earned Bronze A’ Design Award for SiSu Bench

Iranian Winner of A’ Lighting Products and Projects Design Award:

Melika Sarraf earned A’ Design Award for Sun Lighting

Last year, Iranian artists had managed to earn a number of awards in different sections of the international competition including:

Mohammad Reza Ghanei earned a golden medal for Ghanei House

Mehrkameh Viseh and Hesam Shahidi received a silver medal for Boof

Nima and Sina Keivani earned a silver medal for Mehrkhaneh

Mehdi Fakhimi earned a bronze medal for Negar Parisan Office

Edise Babasadeghian earned a bronze medal for Apple Store

Reza Mafakher received a silver medal for Ekhtiareh Complex and Chabahar Hotel

Hossein Shirzaian a silver medal for Damavand Villa

MGD Architects a bronze medal for Kerman Musuesm.

The primary aim of the award is to create publicity, PR push and advertisement opportunities for award winners while supporting the global design culture, creating incentives for entrants to come up with superior designs for a better future.