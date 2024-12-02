Zelensky confirms Ukraine too weak to retake territory

In an interview with Kyodo News on Monday, the Ukrainian leader signaled that Kiev wants to end the conflict as soon as possible and retake Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions after the prospects of joining NATO become clear.

He acknowledged, however, that this will not be easy, stating, “Our army lacks the strength to do that… We do have to find diplomatic solutions.”

At the same time, diplomacy will have a chance “only when we know that we are strong enough” and Russia is prevented from launching new offensives, Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian leader went on to say that US President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn in in January, is well aware of the details of his ‘victory plan’, adding that this initiative will put Ukraine in a “strong position” for negotiations. The plan, which was unveiled by Zelensky in October, demands an immediate invitation to join NATO, unrestricted Western military support, and placing conventional deterrence measures in Ukraine to keep Russia at bay. Moscow has rejected the plan as a “set of incoherent slogans” and a recipe for escalation.

The Trump team, the Ukrainian leader claimed, is “studying the plan and we are going to hear from them… But there will be no capitulation from the side of Ukraine”.

While Zelensky has ruled out “bargaining” over territory, he signaled last week that Kiev could be ready for a ceasefire with Moscow if Ukraine is allowed in its current form to join NATO. He added, however, that this deal has never been on the table.

Russia has signaled that it is ready for talks over Ukraine, but insists that any settlement must take into account the territorial realities on the ground. Moscow has also ruled out the option of freezing the conflict, stressing that all of the goals of its military operation – including Ukrainian neutrality, denazification, and demilitarization – must be achieved.