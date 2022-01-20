Thursday, January 20, 2022
type here...
Views

Yemeni Army says hit positions of ‘UAE mercenaries’

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
A top Yemeni commander says the country’s military has pounded the positions of Emirati mercenaries in southern Yemen with missiles.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces and Popular Committees, also wrote on his Twitter page that Yemeni troops along with popular forces had stopped the advances of ISIS operatives as well as mercenaries backed by the United Arab Emirates in some Yemeni towns.

He said the missile attack by Yemen’s military inflicted heavy damage on the enemy, leaving over 50 enemy forces killed or wounded. 

A number of armored vehicles belonging to the mercenaries were also destroyed in the strike, he added. 

He said the missiles hit their targets precisely. 

Two days earlier, the Yemeni Army and popular committees had targeted airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as an oil refinery and several other key sites and installations in the United Arab Emirates using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. Three people were killed and ten others injured in the attacks. The UAE said it reserves the right to retaliate the strikes. 

The attacks come as reports say the United Arab Emirates has recently intensified its attacks on Yemen and dispatched its troops, said to be comprised of Takfiri and ISIS elements, to launch assaults on Yemen.

Previous articleReport: South Korea, Iran mull paying Tehran UN debts

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks