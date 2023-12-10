Yemen says to strike all ships in Red Sea en route to Israel

Saree made the warning in a statement on Saturday, as Israel continues its brutal war and total blockade on the Gaza Strip.

“If Gaza does not receive the food and medicine it needs, all ships in the Red Sea bound for Israeli ports, regardless of their nationality, will become a target for our armed forces,” he said.

Saree went on to say that the order to prevent the passage of all ships to the occupied territories was issued after the success in preventing the Israeli ships from sailing in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

He also emphasized that all ships from around the world can continue their commercial activity, except those related to the Israeli regime or destined for the ports of the occupied territories.

The latest development came hours after Saree said the Yemeni armed forces have hit targets deep inside the Israeli-occupied Palestine as part of its operations to support the people of Gaza.

The Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a relentless military campaign against Gaza in early October.

On December 4, the Yemeni army targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea as they were attempting to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Reports have shown that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.