Yemen’s Houthis say targeted three Israeli-linked ships

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree made the announcement in the capital Sana’a on Friday. He was addressing a thousands-strong rally held in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal Israeli war.

“The first operation targeted the Israeli ship MSC Alexandra in the Arabian Sea with a number of ballistic missiles,” he said.

“The second operation was carried out by the Navy, the Air Force, and the Missile Force, targeting the ship Yannis as it was passing through the Red Sea” towards the occupied territories, he added.

“The third operation was carried out by the Missile Force, targeting the Israeli ship Essex in the Mediterranean Sea,” Saree stated.

Yemen began the strikes after October 7, when the Israeli regime launched the war against Gaza that has so far killed at least 35,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 80,200 more.

The Yemeni forces began the operations by hitting the Israeli vessels or those heading towards the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories that could pass through Yemen’s maritime areas.