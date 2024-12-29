Yemen’s Houthis say shot down 13th MQ-9 Reaper drone

Yahya Saree said that the drone was shot down while it was carrying out missions in the Bayda governorate, an area located between the cities of Sanaa and Aden. He added that the drone was shot down using a “locally-made surface-to-air missile”.

According to the Houthis, this is the 13th drone that the group has shot down since the Israeli war on Gaza began last October.

With each drone costing approximately $31m, that would mean that the total cost of the downed drones is more than $400m.

US Central Command has yet to comment on the statement from the Houthis.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched nearly 100 attacks on ships in the Red Sea, actions they say are in solidarity with Palestinians suffering under Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 45,400 people and wounded at least 107,900 Palestinians.

The Houthis have said they will stop their attacks if Israel’s war on Gaza stops.