Wednesday, February 14, 2024
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Yemen Houthi leader says no Israeli-linked ships passed  during last week

By IFP Media Wire

The leader of Yemen's Houthis has stated that the armed group had been able to prevent Israeli-linked ships from passing through the Gulf of Aden over the last week.

“The Americans and the British failed to secure the passage of any ship heading to Israel. They were unable to protect these ships. They can no longer protect even American-British ships, and this is a real and major victory for us,” Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

“The Israeli, American and British agenda seeks to bring an end to the Palestinian issue,” al-Houthi added.

Houthi operations in the Red Sea, he stated, were “legitimate (ones) to help support the people of Gaza and lift the siege being imposed on them.”

Yemenis have in recent months conducted the maritime attacks in a solid display of support for the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. Yemenis say unless the Zionist regime ends the bloody hostilities, the strikes will continue.

Israel has killed almost 28,500 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since early October.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks