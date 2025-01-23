Yemen says freed crew of UK-owned ship after Gaza ceasefire

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council “announced the freeing of the crew of the Galaxy Leader, who were arrested on November 19, 2023.”

It said the move came “in support of the ceasefire” that took hold in Gaza on Sunday.

The crew is comprised of 25 nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania.

The Bahamas-flagged cargo ship was seized by Houthi fighters, who targeted ships either owned by the Israeli regime or sailing toward Israeli ports in a strong gesture sympathetic to Palestinians in Gaza.

Houthi fighters launched more than 100 attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, along with some in the Mediterranean.

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi stated on Monday that the resistance fighters are ready to resume anti-Israeli operations if Tel Aviv violates the ceasefire deal in Gaza.