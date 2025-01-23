Media WireMiddle East

Yemen says freed crew of UK-owned ship after Gaza ceasefire

By IFP Media Wire
Yemen Houthis

Yemen announced it has released the crew of the British-owned cargo ship Galaxy Leader, which was seized in support of Palestinians shortly after Israel launched its military campaign in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Yemen’s Supreme Political Council “announced the freeing of the crew of the Galaxy Leader, who were arrested on November 19, 2023.”

It said the move came “in support of the ceasefire” that took hold in Gaza on Sunday.

The crew is comprised of 25 nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania.

The Bahamas-flagged cargo ship was seized by Houthi fighters, who targeted ships either owned by the Israeli regime or sailing toward Israeli ports in a strong gesture sympathetic to Palestinians in Gaza.

Houthi fighters launched more than 100 attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea, along with some in the Mediterranean.

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi stated on Monday that the resistance fighters are ready to resume anti-Israeli operations if Tel Aviv violates the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks