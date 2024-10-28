X suspends Hebrew account of Iran’s Leader

The account was suspended early Monday with a note saying, “X suspends accounts which violate the Rules,” without explaining further on the nature of violation.

The Leader’s account had opened Sunday with a message in Hebrew reading, “In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,” as a sign of Islamic greeting.

Following Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech in Tehran on Sunday, KHAMENEI.IR media posted a second post in Hebrew from the Leader on X, formerly Twitter, regarding the recent Israeli strikes on Iran’s military sites on early Saturday, which spurred the media platform to suspend the account.

The message read, “The Zionist regime made a mistake and miscalculated regarding Iran. We will show them the power, capability, innovation, and will of the Iranian nation.”

X, owned by Elon Musk, has gained notoriety for suppressing or removing altogether pro-Palestine content since the Israeli regime unleashed its relentless onslaught on Palestine in October 2023.

Back in February, Meta removed Facebook and Instagram accounts on behalf of the Leader over his support of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas after its unprecedented operation against Israel on October 7, 2023.