West obstructing democracy by preventing Palestinians from deciding their fate: Iran president

Addressing a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution with foreign diplomats in Tehran in attendance, Ebrahim Raisi said the Western governments claim to be a champion of democracy, yet they’re blocking the Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

“You who talk of democracy must allow every Palestinian, whether Muslim, Christian, or Jewish, to have a vote. Everyone should have a vote,” he continued, adding that the West and the US must not interfere in the future of Palestine and only the Palestinian nation must decide its future.

Raeisi touched on the ongoing Israeli onslaught against Gaza, saying it’s a real regret that the West is supporting the genocidal war and international organizations can’t stop the bloodshed.

“[Is there] a bigger regret than the support of the US and the West for these crimes? The greatest regret is that international organizations are not effective enough,” he stated.

The Iranian president called for the current world order to be reformed, saying this unjust system has allowed the current situation in Palestine.

Raisi further called Palestinians the ultimate winner and the Israeli regime the loser in the conflict.

“Victory belongs to the Palestinian nation and the Israeli regime has been defeated as it couldn’t achieve the goals it had previously announced,” he added.