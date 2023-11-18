Saturday, November 18, 2023
West Bank death toll reaches 212 since start of Israel’s war on Gaza

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli soldiers have killed at least 212 Palestinians and injured thousands more in the West Bank in little more than a month, according to the Palestinian Authority officials.

Six Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, according to a medical source and state media.

It brings the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank since Oct. 7 to 212, in addition to 2,800 wounded.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also confirmed on Friday that health care facilities in the occupied West Bank have faced more than 170 Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

“WHO is concerned about the continued escalation of attacks on health care in the West Bank,” the UN agency wrote on X.

“Health care is not a target,” the WHO stressed, referring to international rules of war barring hospitals, schools, and other civilian facilities from being attacked.

The WHO called for “the active protection of health workers and health facilities”.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza following Hamas’s Oct. 7 cross-border attack, at least 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 8,300 women and children, and 30,000 have been injured, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

