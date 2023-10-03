Wagner chief’s son will inherit father’s assets and control of group: Report

One of the channels,”Port,” claims to have obtained a copy of Prigozhin’s will and published an image of it.

Prigozhin was killed in a private jet crash in August. The document, allegedly notarized on March 2, purportedly designates Prigozhin’s 25-year-old son, Pavel, as the sole inheritor of his extensive assets, including those of the “Wagner Group.”

The unofficial publication suggests Pavel Prigozhin filed an application for inheritance on September 8.

Port also claimed that Pavel is set to collect all debts owed to his father, estimating that the Russian Defense Ministry owed Prigozhin’s business empire as much as $800 million. It is impossible to verify this figure.

In June, following Prigozhin’s short-lived mutiny, President Vladimir Putin said Prigozhin’s businesses had received 86 billion roubles (or about $850 million) from the defense ministry between May 2022 and May 2023. In addition, Prigozhin’s Concord catering company made 80 billion roubles from state contracts to supply food to the Russian army, Putin said at the time.

Telegram channels associated with Wagner have claimed Pavel Prigozhin is actively negotiating the return of Wagner personnel to the combat zone in Ukraine. The claims cannot be verified, and it’s unclear whether Wagner fighters would be absorbed into different military structures.

The Telegram Channel GreyZone, which frequently reported on Wagner and Yevgeny Prigozhin, asserted that Pavel was negotiating with the Russian Reserve force Rosgvardia on the return of Wagner fighters to the war in Ukraine.

Rosgvardia received much of Wagner’s heavy weaponry after the private military company was disarmed following the mutiny.