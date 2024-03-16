US announces more sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank amid violence against Palestinians

The latest sanctions follow an executive order signed by President Joe Biden last month aimed at targeting violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank whom he said undermined stability in the area.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said that “since the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, violence in the West Bank has increased sharply”.

“Today, we are taking further action to promote accountability for those perpetuating violence and causing turmoil in the West Bank by imposing sanctions on three Israeli individuals and two associated entities involved in undermining stability in the West Bank.”

Miller reiterated the US position that there is “no justification for extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion.”

One of the individuals sanctioned, Moshe Sharvit, “repeatedly harassed, threatened, and attacked Palestinian civilians and Israeli human rights defenders in the vicinity of MOSHES FARM, an outpost in the West Bank”, a fact sheet from the State Department added.

A settlement that was sanctioned, Zvis Farm, “perpetrates violence against Palestinians and prevents local Palestinian farmers from accessing and using their lands”, according to the document.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated that the US Treasury Department’s decision to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank was “further proof that the US government does not understand who is the enemy and who is a friend”.

About 500,000 Israeli Jewish settlers live in the West Bank according to Peace Now, an Israeli rights and monitoring group. Many settlements are heavily guarded, fenced-off areas that are off-limits to Palestinians.

Most of the world considers the settlements illegal under international law and Israel has been criticized for allowing their expansion.

Back in early February, the United States imposed sanctions on four Israeli settlers for attacking Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, accusing them of undermining stability and security in Israel and the Palestinian territories.