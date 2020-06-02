US Protests to Engulf Entire America: Iran’s Top Judge

Iran’s Judiciary chief says the nationwide protests in the United States will finally engulf America and other hegemonic powers.

Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday the demonstrations will bear down on other hegemonic powers as well.

“We are confident that … the spark which has been struck will turn into flames and engulf the United States together with [global] hegemony, and they are doomed to annihilation,” he said.

“Today, hegemonic powers should be accountable to the world public opinion for the crimes they have committed,” he added.

“If there were a just international court in the world, it would put the US on trial for the heinous crimes it has committed with regards to its own people across the world,” the Judiciary chief said.

He then hit out at so-called human rights advocates for remaining tight-lipped in the face of US crimes.

“Where are the world’s jurists? Why don’t so-called supporters of human rights raise their voice around the world against the US hegemonic system,” he asked rhetorically.