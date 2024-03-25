“Over the decades, the political elites of the United States have learnt how skillfully divert attention from high-profile crimes and all sorts of staging. Therefore, until the investigation into the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall is completed, any phrase from Washington justifying Kiev should be considered as evidence,” the diplomat wrote in her Telegram channel.

She noted that the financing of “the terrorist activities of the Kiev organized crime group by American liberal democrats and participation in the corruption schemes of the Biden family have been going on for many years.”

Zakharova added that the United States hastened to declare Ukraine’s non-involvement in the terrorist attack.

“White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson says: Ukraine is not involved in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk, the banned the Islamic State (designated as a terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) is to blame. I wish they could have done it so quickly with the assassination of their own president [John] Kennedy. But no – for more than 60 years they have not been able to find out who killed him after all. Or was it IS as well?” Zakharova wrote.

The diplomat also touched upon the investigation into the Nord Stream explosions.

“According to the United States (and The New York Times cited comments from officials), Ukrainians were involved there. But then the American authorities have gone to ground. And they are still rummaging around there for something, either for Kiev or IS divers. Not a single word was uttered from Washington calling on Denmark and Sweden not to stop searching for the culprits, while Russia’s proposal for an investigation under the auspices of the UN was blocked by the Anglo-Saxons in the Security Council,” she added.