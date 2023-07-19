US can’t threaten Iran by military deployment: Defense minister

He made the remarks on the sidelines of a Wednesday cabinet session in Tehran after the Pentagon announced plans to send additional fighter jets and naval assets to the Persian Gulf region despite Iran’s warning.

Iran does not care about the US, which is pursuing its own affairs, he stated.

“Basically, the Islamic Republic has reached such a stage of might that nobody would be able to threaten it at all,” the defense minister underlined.

The general added that Iran has even moved past that level and started to play regional and international roles.

“We are pursuing that role-playing,” he underscored.

In comments on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Nasser Kanaani slammed as “destabilizing and provocative” the US’ decision to dispatch fighter jets to the Persian Gulf, stressing that Iran has the right to show a reaction in order to ensure maritime and aviation security in the region.

Highlighting Iran’s sensitivity to the “provocative and illegal” actions near its borders, the spokesman said, “Considering the control and capabilities of its armed forces in regard to navigation and aviation security in the Persian Gulf region, Iran reserves the right to make the necessary deterrent arrangements in compliance with international law’s rules and regulations, and will exercise its inalienable rights accordingly.”