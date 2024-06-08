UNRWA urges probe into all Israeli violations against United Nations in Gaza

“We call for investigations into all violations against the United Nations, including attacks on our buildings,” UNRWA’s Communications Director Juliette Touma told The Washington Post.

“UN Facilities are protected under International Humanitarian Law & must be safe shelters for civilians,” UNRWA wrote on X.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An Israeli warplane targeted on Friday the UN-run Asma School in the Al-Shati refugee camp, according to Palestinian Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal.

This is the second incident in two days that a school has been struck by Israeli forces. On Thursday, Israel bombed a school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.