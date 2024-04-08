UNRWA warns Israel’s war on Gaza has crossed ‘all lines’

He said that “no words can do justice to the horrors that people in Gaza are living in since the war began six months ago”.

“This war broke all the superlatives with the highest number of children killed, aid workers, journalists and medical teams,” he wrote on X, slamming “unprecedented attacks” on hospitals as well as UN buildings in Israel’s “blatant disregard” of international humanitarian law.

“All lines – including the red lines – were crossed,”

“This war is made far worse through technologies misused by humans to harm other humans, en mass,” he continued.

He also stressed that the situation was “made worse by the famine born from an Israeli-imposed siege”.

Lazzarini concluded by calling for all captives in Gaza to be released and a ceasefire to be implemented immediately. Israel must open more land crossings and lift all restrictions on the UNRWA without further delay, he added.

Israel has repeatedly equated UNRWA staff with members of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group in efforts to discredit them, providing no proof of the claims, while lobbying hard to have UNRWA closed as it is the only UN agency to have a specific mandate to look after the basic needs of Palestinian refugees.

The Tel Aviv regime authorities argue that if the agency no longer exists, then the refugee issue must no longer exist, and the legitimate right for Palestinian refugees to return to their land will be unnecessary.

Israel launched its atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship, since Palestinian resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the usurping regime on October 7.

At least 33,175 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. Another 75,885 individuals have sustained injuries as well.