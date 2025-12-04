Media WireMiddle East

UN Security Council delegation visits Damascus after 14 years of isolation, meets Syrian president

By IFP Media Wire

A delegation representing all members of the UN Security Council arrived in Damascus on Thursday, for the first visit to the Middle Eastern country in 14 years.

After arriving in the capital, the delegation toured the devastated Jobar neighborhood to view destruction caused by strikes carried out by the former government of Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Members also visited heritage sites in Old Damascus accompanied by Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Ibrahim Olabi.

The Security Council delegation later arrived at Qasr al-Shaab and held talks with President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Thursday’s visit comes as Syrians mark the first anniversary of the fall of the Assad government.

The Foreign Ministry’s media office said Wednesday the visit reflects international support for “new Syria” and for its efforts to rebuild and strengthen sovereignty and stabilize the country after the ouster of the former government.

It added that the Security Council’s engagement represents a rare moment of consensus on the Syrian issue among all member states, the first such unanimity in 14 years.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December. A new transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.

 

 

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

