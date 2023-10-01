UN mission arrives in Nagorno-Karabakh

According to the news agency, the vehicles drove to Khankendi (Stepanakert) from Aghdam early in the morning.

More than 100,000 internally displaced persons have relocated to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, Nazeli Bagdasaryan, spokesperson for the country’s prime minister, said at a briefing.

“A total of 100,417 internally displaced compatriots entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh as of noon (8:00 a.m. GMT – TASS). A total of 21,043 vehicles have been relocated and 81,139 people have been registered,” she specified.

Karabakh’s population stood at about 120,000 before hostilities broke out on September 19.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced an allowance program for the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

“In order to cover life expenses, each family will be given $100 per person per month, plus $25 per person for utilities expenses. This program starts on October 1 and will remain in effect for at least six months. The program will cover all forcibly relocated persons regardless of their age,” Pashinyan said on social media.

He added that the allowance program will not cover families with accommodation in Armenia and people stationed in special nursing centers, who are unable to rent an apartment. He noted that, starting next week, Karabakh refugees will start receiving a one-time monetary aid of about $250.