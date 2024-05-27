UN warns half of Gaza population at imminent risk of famine

In a post on its X account, UNFPA said that half of Gaza’s population is at imminent risk of famine.

It added that “this is unbelievable and can be avoided”.

UNFPA noted that famine is at the door in Gaza due to Israel’s blocking of aid access, stressing the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza given the dire needs of the population for humanitarian assistance.

Israel has killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which killed around 1,200 people.

The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.