UN experts call on UK not to label Palestine Action a ‘terrorist’ group

By IFP Media Wire

The United Nations human rights experts have urged the UK to abandon plans to classify the protest group Palestine Action as a "terrorist organization" under the Terrorism Act 2000, warning such a move would violate international standards and suppress legitimate dissent.

“We are concerned at the unjustified labelling of a political protest movement as ‘terrorist’,” the experts said.

“According to international standards, acts of protest that damage property, but are not intended to kill or injure people, should not be treated as terrorism,” they added.

The UK government argues that Palestine Action meets the criteria for proscription because some of its members allegedly damaged property at military sites and arms companies to advance a political cause. Proscribing the group would trigger criminal offenses for activities such as supporting or being associated with it — with penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

Palestine Action describes itself as a network promoting civil disobedience against institutions it links to Israeli occupation and alleged violations in Palestine.

The UN experts stressed that terrorism, under best international practice, must involve “criminal acts intended to cause death, serious personal injury or hostage taking,” and that “mere property damage, without endangering life, is not sufficiently serious to qualify as terrorism.”

“Individuals could be prosecuted for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion, assembly, association and participation in political life,” they warned.

“This would have a chilling effect on political protest and advocacy generally in relation to defending human rights in Palestine.”

The experts stated they have raised their concerns directly with the UK government.

