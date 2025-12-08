UN committed to supporting Syrian-led transition: Secretary-General

“Today marks one year since the fall of the Assad government and the end of a decades-old system of repression,” Guterres said Sunday in a statement.

He paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the Syrian people, “who never stopped nurturing hope despite enduring unimaginable hardship,” calling it a day to honor their sacrifices and renew aspirations that fueled “historic change.”

Guterres added what lies ahead is more than a political transition but rather a chance to rebuild “shattered communities” and “heal deep divisions.”

“It is an opportunity to forge a nation where every Syrian — regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation — can live securely, equally, and with dignity,” he continued.

The UN chief noted the past year showed that meaningful change is possible when Syrians are empowered and supported in driving their own transition, stressing that challenges ahead are “not insurmountable.”

While humanitarian needs “remain immense,” Guterres noted progress in restoring essential services, expanding humanitarian access and creating pathways for refugees and displaced persons to return.

“The international community must stand firmly behind this Syrian-led, Syrian-owned transition,” he said, adding, “This includes ensuring respect for Syria’s sovereignty, removing barriers to reconstruction, funding humanitarian appeals, (and) promoting economic development.”

“On this anniversary, we stand united in purpose – to build a foundation of peace and prosperity and renew our pledge to a free, sovereign, united, and inclusive Syria,” he stated.

Syria is marking a year since the fall of Assad, which opened a transformative new era.

In early December 2024, the rule of the Baath Party, which came to power in 1963, collapsed when Damascus was seized and Assad fled to Russia.