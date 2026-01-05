UN chief “deeply concerned” by impact of US military action in Venezuela

In a statement read out at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, Guterres stressed that international law “provides the foundation for the maintenance of international peace and security.”

He also highlighted concerns around the knock-on effects of the detainment of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in the country, the potential impact on the region and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted,” Guterres said.

“Venezuela has experienced decades of internal instability and social and economic turmoil,” he stated.

“Democracy has been undermined. Millions of its people have fled the country. The situation is critical, but it is still possible to prevent a wider and more destructive conflagration,” Guterres added.

“In situations as confused, as complex, as the one we now face, it is important to stick to principles,” he said.

“International law contains tools to address issues such as illicit traffic in narcotics, disputes about resources and human rights concerns,” added Guterres.

“This is the route we need to take.”