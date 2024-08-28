Activists says UK PM avoided mention of political prisoners in meeting with Bahrain premier

Starmer met Bahrain’s Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Downing Street in the first official visit by the Persian Gulf leader since Starmer became prime minister.

Bahrain and the UK are longtime allies. In July, the Persian Gulf country was removed from the UK’s list of human rights priority countries, prompting condemnation from rights groups who said the decision amounted to whitewashing.

The removal came days after Manama pledged to invest £1bn ($1.26bn) in Britain.

During his press conference with Al Khalifa, Starmer highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the states, but made no reference to the issue of political prisoners, said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, advocacy director at the Bahrain Institute For Rights and Democracy (BIRD).

Alwadaei highlighted that he had met Starmer when he was the leader of the opposition in October 2021.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the family of 76-year-old imprisoned activist Hassan Mushaim, Starmer pledged to shed light on the plight of political prisoners in Bahrain.

“Sir Keir promised to do everything in his power to push for Mr Mushaima’s release,” Alwadaei stated in a letter addressed to the prime minister, shared with Middle East Eye.

Mushaima is Bahrain’s oldest political prisoner. Rights groups have repeatedly called for his release, particularly given his dire health condition.

Alwadaei also cited the case of human rights defender Abduljalil al-Singace, who has been on a solid food hunger strike for more than three years after authorities confiscated his research manuscripts.

The activist added that al-Singace has been denied access to adequate medicare care, sunlight and physical exercise during his detention at a medical centre since 2021.

Alwadaei highlighted the 26 individuals on death row in the kingdom who are at risk of imminent execution, including Mohamed Ramadan and Husain Moosa, whose trial has been decried as unfair and their detentions arbitrary by the UN.

“Your actions now could mean the difference between life and death not only for Mr Mushaima, but for Bahraini political prisoners unjustly detained in Bahrain, including those on death row,” Alwadaei wrote in his letter.

He added that his organisation is expecting the imminent release of further political prisoners following the royal pardon granted to around 650 political prisoners in April.

“We have received credible information that further releases are imminent, which may include political prisoners, and we kindly urge you to raise the cases of Dr. Abduljalil Al-Singace, Hassan Mushaima, and death row inmates Mohamed Ramadan and Husain Moosa during your meetings to build on the momentum,” the letter read.

Starmer’s government has declared that it would attempt to secure free trade agreements with Bahrain, along with five other Persian Gulf countries, as part of its foreign trade priorities.