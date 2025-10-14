MI5 warns UK politicians about ‘overt flattery’ from Russian and Chinese spies

According to a new guide released on Monday by MI5’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), the UK has been the target of “long-term strategic foreign interference and espionage” from Russia, China, and Iran.

The document warns that hostile actors could use seemingly ordinary interactions and casual conversations for information gathering, recruitment, or blackmail. It advises politicians to remain alert, trust their instincts, and, “if something doesn’t feel right,” report to their security teams.

“Keep track of odd social interactions, frequent requests to meet privately, and out-of-place introductions or engagements. If an approach is vague, involves overt flattery or pressure to respond quickly to avoid missing out, or appears just too good to be true, you should be cautious,” the guidance states.

It adds that such actors often exploit “shared interests and social gatherings” when approaching their targets. Politicians are warned that foreign agents can pose online as recruiters or talent scouts offering “enticing opportunities” with the aim of obtaining sensitive information.

“Everyone reading this guidance cares deeply about the role they play in UK democracy. Take action today to protect it – and yourself,” MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said.

MI5 said it recorded more than 20,000 instances of foreign actors using networking sites to gather sensitive information in 2023.