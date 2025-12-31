China says ‘successfully completed’ Taiwan exercises

“The PLA Eastern Theater Command has successfully completed ‘Justice Mission 2025’ drills,” spokesperson Senior Captain Li Xi said in a statement, referring to the People’s Liberation Army.

Troops would keep training to “resolutely thwart the attempts of ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatists and external intervention”, he added.

Shortly after Beijing’s military announced the end of live-fire drills around Taiwan, China’s President Xi Jinping stressed that “reunification…is unstoppable” as he addressed the nation

“The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable,” Xi stated in his 2026 New Year message from Beijing, state news agency Xinhua reported.