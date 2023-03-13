UAE halts purchase of Israeli defense shields following Iran-Saudi deal

”Until we make sure that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a government that he controls, we will not be able to do common things, “said UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Emirati president is the one who decided to stop these transactions, most notably the purchase of defense systems. He sent a message to Israeli officials in this regard, according to Israel local media.

Israeli media reported that the UAE had frozen the purchase of Israeli systems due to Israel’s behavior in recent months and Netanyahu’s lack of control over his government.

Netanyahu’s office denied the report, calling it baseless.

“The news is without any basis, Israel and the UAE maintain fruitful political relations in all fields, including today,” a statement read.

The report came just two days after Iran and Saudi Arabia reestablished diplomatic ties after seven years, a move that appeared to make it more difficult for Netanyahu to achieve its goal of normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia.