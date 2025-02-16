More than two dozen detained after attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

UN and Lebanese officials have condemned Friday’s attack, which came as Hezbollah supporters blocked the road to the country’s only international airport for a second night in protest against a decision barring two Iranian planes from landing.

“More than 25 people have been arrested by Lebanese army intelligence”, with another person detained by the security services, Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar told reporters after an emergency security meeting Saturday.

“This does not mean these detainees carried out the attack… but the investigations will show who is responsible,” he said.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has demanded a “full and immediate investigation” after one of its vehicles was set on fire in the attack, which wounded outgoing Deputy Commander Chok Bahadur Dhakal and a second Nepalese peacekeeper.

President Joseph Aoun vowed “the attackers will receive their punishment” and said that “security forces will not be lenient with any party that tries to upset stability and civil peace”.

Tensions have been high this week since Lebanon halted Iranian flights to Beirut after the Israeli military accused Tehran of using civilian aircraft to smuggle cash to Beirut to arm Hezbollah.

The decision sparked protests in the Lebanese capital since late Thursday, with a crowd of Hezbollah supporters blocking the airport road and burning tyres.

Tehran has described Israel’s accusations as a pretext for potential attacks, while Hezbollah and Lebanese officials have denied that the airport is being used to arm the group.

Iran said on Saturday that it was ready for “constructive talks” with Lebanon on resuming Tehran-Beirut flights, a day after it barred Lebanese planes from repatriating dozens of nationals stranded in Iran.

On Friday, several areas around the airport saw demonstrations, acts of vandalism and clashes between protesters and security forces, according to the Lebanese army.

Hezbollah issued a statement on Saturday calling on its supporters to join a mass sit-in near the airport to protest “Israeli interference, diktats and the violation of national sovereignty”.

Lebanese security forces cracked down on the demonstration, firing tear gas and dispersing the crowd in the early evening.