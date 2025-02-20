Trump brands Zelensky ‘dictator’ for refusing to hold elections

“A dictator without elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a country left,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network page.

He also added that the US was “successfully negotiating” with Russia, unlike Europe, which “has failed to bring peace.”

Trump and Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on February 12. The two leaders discussed the issue of the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, bilateral relations, and a number of other issues. They also agreed to continue contacts and organize a face-to-face meeting.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the conversation between the two leaders was “constructive, working, friendly.”

On February 18, the Russian and US delegations held talks in Riyadh that lasted about 4.5 hours. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the delegations had a serious conversation on all the issues they wanted to address, including discussion of the rapprochement of the positions of Russia and the United States and contacts on Ukraine.