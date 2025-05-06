Trump says he had a productive phone call with Erdogan

In a social media post, Trump said the Turkish leader had invited him to Turkey “at a future date” and that he would also be coming to Washington, but did not say when. Erdogan, in a subsequent X post confirmed the mutual invite.

“The phone call that I had today with my friend Donald Trump was very productive, comprehensive and sincere,” Erdogan stated.

The bilateral ties between Turkey and the United States had gradually soured over the past decade over disagreements on key policy issues including Syria and Ankara’s closer ties with Moscow.

Under the administration of former President Joe Biden, who kept Erdogan at an arm’s length, the nature of U.S.-Turkey ties further evolved into a more transactional one from the values-based partnership that it traditionally had been since Ankara joined NATO decades ago.

With the arrival of Trump, Ankara is hoping for a friendlier Washington, even though it was the Republican president who imposed sanctions on Turkey in late 2020 over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense systems.