Report: Trump seeking to pull 20k American troops from Europe

If the pullout occurs, the number of US service personnel in Europe will decrease from around 100,000 to 80,000, the agency reported.

In recent conversations with European leaders Trump has “consistently” expressed a desire to downsize the US military presence on the continent, the sources said.

“Furthermore, for those [US troops] who remain, he would like financial contributions from European countries, because these soldiers are a deterrent, and the costs cannot be borne solely by American taxpayers,” one of ANSA’s sources claimed.

Earlier this month, Trump stated NATO member states in the EU should be spending 5% of their GDP on defense, way beyond the current goal of 2%.

“They can afford it,” he claimed.

On Tuesday, the US president called on Brussels to “equalize” with Washington when it comes to the support it provides to Ukraine.

“We are in there for $200 billion more than the EU. I mean, what are we, stupid? I guess the answer is ‘yes.’ They must think so,” he added.

Trump also pledged to impose tariffs on the bloc due to its trade surplus with the US.

“The EU is very bad for us,” he claimed.

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron noted: “now that the new administration has taken office in the US, it is more important than ever for Europeans… to play their full part in consolidating a united, strong, and sovereign Europe.”

Scholz backed Macron’s stance, acknowledging that “it is already clear that President Trump will be a challenge” for the EU.