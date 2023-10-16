Top Iranian commander: Al-Aqsa Flood was first stage of Israel’s collapse

“Today, everyone admits that the Zionist regime not only has suffered a defeat but has also been humiliated and Hamas alone and without relying on any other power has caused them a great defeat,” the top commander said.

Echoing remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei earlier this week, Major General Salami said, “Whatever the Zionists do, they cannot repair the humiliation and Israel’s fake grandeur collapsed with the Hamas’s operation.”

The senior commander said bombing residential buildings in the coastal sliver of land and its 2.3 million population shows the Israeli regime’s weakness, adding only a “hollow shell” has remained form the occupying regime.

He noted that the “arrogant front” stepped in last year in a failed attempt to topple the Islamic Republic in Iran, but “today they cannot cover up the great failure and humiliation of the Zionists.”

The operation Al-Aqsa Flood was launched on October 2023 by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas against Israel. More than 1400 Israelis were killed during the early hours of the operation.

Hamas says it was a retaliatory measure against Israel’s desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settlers’ violence against Palestinians.