Top Iran military commander wars operation against terrorists could continue in northern Iraq

In a speech to commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) ground force in the northeastern city of Mashhad, General Mohammad Bagheri, referred to the memoranda of understanding signed between Iran and most of the neighboring countries.

The top military commander added, the main purpose of these agreements is to promote security, peace and friendship among these countries.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces emphasized to ensure the security of the region, there is no need for the presence of foreigners and that the Zionists have no place in this region, adding regional countries can maintain the security of the region.

Slamming some of Iran’s neighboring countries’ failure to provide border security, he added armed separatist groups based in northern Iraq create insecurity on our borders.

Referring to the operations of the IRGC ground force against these groups in northern Iraq in recent months, General Bagheri emphasized that the Iraqi government has promised to disarm these groups and prevent their actions by September. But If after the deadline, “these groups remain armed or carry out operations against Iran, our operations against them will definitely be repeated with greater intensity.”

He pointed to the recent movements of some terror groups in parts of the southeastern borders of Iran, adding the IRGC ground force, along with the Border Police and the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, are working hard to deal with these vicious acts along the borders of Afghanistan.